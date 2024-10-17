Phezulu Safari Park: A bush experience near Durban

Phezulu Safari Park is what dreams are made of!

Full of endless fun activities, Phezulu Safari Park will not disappoint anyone who visits it.

It is home to the world-famous Valley of 1000 Hills.

The safari park is situated in Botha’s Hill, only 35km from central Durban.

READ: Phezulu Park rebuilds after shop gutted in fire

If you are fascinated by crocodiles and snakes, then good news—there is a Reptile Park where you can take a tour with knowledgeable guides. Entrance to the park is only R70 per adult and R60 per child.

There is also an option for a Game Drive that costs only R275 per adult and R175 per child. You will see giraffes, kudu, wildebeest, zebras, impalas, blesboks, and a wide variety of birds.

Don't worry about food - you can grab a nice meal at the Nguni Cafe restaurant which offers a variety of delicious dishes.

Support proudly local products by shopping at the curio shop at the park. You can buy yourself clothes, jewellery, gifts, and more.

Spend the night at the premises. There are self-catering chalets available for those who will be travelling from far or looking for a place to just rest and unwind.

READ: Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We've got options!

See more details about the safari here.