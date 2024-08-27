What you need to know about pet insurance

Pet insurance is important.

It can come in handy when your furry baby needs medical assistance.

Pet insurance ensures you don't have to worry about raising money in emergencies such as unforeseen accidents, illnesses or even surgery.

It also gives you peace of mind knowing that preventative care such as vaccinations, flea control, and sterilisation is covered.

With pet insurance, your dog or cat can even receive hospital cover.

Covers start from as little as R80.

Many insurance companies offer pet insurance, look for the one that speaks most to your needs.

Pet insurances come with different options - basic, premium, comprehensive etc.

Some of the basic options only cover your pet in case of accidents. Other covers will include accidents and illness. Other comprehensive covers include behavioural therapy, dental care, prescription food, and holistic wellness.

