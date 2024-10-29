Danny Guselli visits Flag Farm in search of an office pet

Carmen Reddy joined Danny Guselli in search of an office pet for East Coast Radio House and things were not just informative but entertaining.

The story all began on a sunny day when Danny Guselli decided to ask KZN for their opinion on choosing an office pet for East Coast Radio House. Bear in mind that most of us from the East Coast Radio family are animal lovers, so it was always going to be a difficult choice for us to make on what the perfect pet would be. Listen to the audio below:

As Danny prepped the team and East Coast Radio listeners with an array of choices, even inviting Phezulu Safari Park into the studio, we noticed that the energy in the office was filled with excitement. It was as if we were all kids again, longing for our first pet. Danny Guselli found his partner in crime, Carmen Reddy, and they headed for Flag Farm, the ideal place to find the most unique radio station office pet yet. They set out to go through some of the most unique animals at Flag Farm with the owner, Jen, and boy did they come across some interesting choices.

They met a Ferret named Stinky, who was a good candidate, but he was quite a stinker, literally. They also met Ratatouille, a Chinese Rat who managed to win Carmen's heart, and, surprisingly, Jen said this would be an ideal pet for the team. Although Danny was a bit hesitant. Listen to the full podcast below:

Image Supplied