Celebrate Global Belly Laugh Day with a hearty chuckle
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
In a world filled with so much anger, why not tip the scales in the other direction by adding a little laughter into the mix?
Today marks a special occasion – Global Belly Laugh Day – a reminder to embrace the magic of a hearty laugh. It’s not just about lifting our spirits but also about boosting our well-being and reconnecting with life’s joyful side.
This day encourages us to take a moment to enjoy a full-on belly laugh, because, as the saying goes, laughter truly is the best medicine.
According to Days of the Year, "Whether it’s reading from a joke of the day calendar or seeing something funny on the internet, getting in a good laugh each day is an excellent practice."
So, how can you celebrate this day?
According to the Belly Laugh Day website, one fun way to celebrate is by raising your arms and laughing out loud at 1:24 pm today.
To make it more authentic, think of something that truly made you laugh so your chuckles don’t feel forced. You could also create a "family tree of laughter" that notes the times you've shared a good laugh with each family member.
Or, you could participate in Hasyayoga, also knowns as 'Laughter Yoga' – a practice involving voluntary, intentional laughter, even if nothing funny happens.
Clubs around the world gather to laugh together, sparking a sense of playfulness and promoting well-being.
If you need a little motivation, here's a compilation of funny kids' clips that are sure to give you a laugh – video courtesy of TikTok.
@funnysali The end 🤣🤣 #funnyvideos #kids #kidsoftiktok #toddlersoftiktok #funnybaby ♬ original sound - Funny Sali
