Celebrate Global Belly Laugh Day with a hearty chuckle

Today marks a special occasion – Global Belly Laugh Day – a reminder to embrace the magic of a hearty laugh. It’s not just about lifting our spirits but also about boosting our well-being and reconnecting with life’s joyful side.

This day encourages us to take a moment to enjoy a full-on belly laugh, because, as the saying goes, laughter truly is the best medicine.

According to Days of the Year, "Whether it’s reading from a joke of the day calendar or seeing something funny on the internet, getting in a good laugh each day is an excellent practice."

