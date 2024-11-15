Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic

As a community, we are prone to seeing the infamous can collectors move around neighbourhoods with their larger-than-life bags.

These collectors generally sift through people's garbage on 'bin days' and dustbins, looking for cans or scraps they can recycle in return for cash. They have become accustomed to carrying these large recycling bags that establishments usually use for bottles.

Often, the collectors are camouflaged by the sheer size of the bag, which makes it look like the large bag is moving around on its own.

But we are not prone to seeing them move through traffic, although that doesn't mean it doesn't occur. Anything is possible, remember the video that showed a man in a wheelchair moving through public roads in Johannesburg?