Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.
As a community, we are prone to seeing the infamous can collectors move around neighbourhoods with their larger-than-life bags.
These collectors generally sift through people's garbage on 'bin days' and dustbins, looking for cans or scraps they can recycle in return for cash. They have become accustomed to carrying these large recycling bags that establishments usually use for bottles.
Often, the collectors are camouflaged by the sheer size of the bag, which makes it look like the large bag is moving around on its own.
But we are not prone to seeing them move through traffic, although that doesn't mean it doesn't occur. Anything is possible, remember the video that showed a man in a wheelchair moving through public roads in Johannesburg?
A motorist recently shared a post of a can collector on the streets of Johannesburg. If an award for the most innovative in transporting cans existed, this can collector would be voted the best.
In the video, we see the motorist's perspective from inside their vehicle, videoing the can collector. The can collector cannot be visibly seen because he is crouched in front of the large recycling bag, which is on a device with wheels, steering the bag through traffic.
It was interesting that the motorists around the can collector were not phased driving next to or behind him. A society of acceptance...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@marinolo_22
# I'm not leaving south african shme 😂😂🤣🤣♬ original sound - 🌈MariNolo🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago