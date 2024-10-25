Mayhem on the N2 South Coast as alcohol truck breaks down

We know it's payday, and people are more than looking forward to the weekend, but some lines should never be crossed.

A video that has us looking on with raised eyebrows showed people running across the freeway on the N2 South Coast earlier today.

They were not running to safety but rather to help themselves to merchandise from a broken truck. A horse and trailer hauling alcoholic beverages got stuck on the side of the N2 South Coast just before Umgababa, and a motorist shared video footage showing what people were doing.

Some people stopped their vehicles on the side of the freeway. While others were seen running from across the highway. They looked like they were helping themselves to the truck's merchandise.