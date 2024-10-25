Mayhem on the N2 South Coast as alcohol truck breaks down
This has got to be the wildest thing we've seen on KZN roads for some time now...
We know it's payday, and people are more than looking forward to the weekend, but some lines should never be crossed.
A video that has us looking on with raised eyebrows showed people running across the freeway on the N2 South Coast earlier today.
They were not running to safety but rather to help themselves to merchandise from a broken truck. A horse and trailer hauling alcoholic beverages got stuck on the side of the N2 South Coast just before Umgababa, and a motorist shared video footage showing what people were doing.
Some people stopped their vehicles on the side of the freeway. While others were seen running from across the highway. They looked like they were helping themselves to the truck's merchandise.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
It seems that the news of the broken-down truck spread fast, and even taxi drivers stopped on the side of the road, whether or not they participated in the afternoon's events is unconfirmed.
The What's On Durban Instagram page shared the footage earlier today and said they hope the authorities managed to bring some order to the incident.
No further updates were given about the driver and whether he was harmed during the incident.
People on social media were disappointed to see how things went down and shared their comments online.
- "Think companies need to rebrand their trucks. Perhaps if it weren’t so obvious what was being transported, then there would be no issue. We live in Africa and opportunity in abundance."
- Insurance for trucks will go up pushing transport price up this food price will increase its all a chain effect people don’t think only want free stuff. Should have video those taxi drivers to see if they looting or not."
- "Sad thing is many in our society dnt see this as an issue. It's just so disturbing."
- "They don’t even care about it being on the highway!!!!"
- "This is shocking and unacceptable- really hope the driver is okay."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
