Motorist uses umbrella in place of windshield
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Is it safe to say that this is unique to South Africa?
Driving around South Africa can often feel like an out-of-this-world experience, leaving us both amazed and sometimes bewildered.
On one hand, we're impressed by the innovative ways people tackle even the most unexpected challenges; on the other, we're left astounded by their ballsy approach to vehicle safety.
One motorist left us shocked with his unique solution to keeping the rain out of his car that was missing a windscreen.
In a video shared from the Umzinyathi District in the northern central parts of KwaZulu Natal, we see a vehicle driving along a dirt road on a rainy day.
At first, it may not seem unusual for a rural area, but what caught our attention was that the vehicle was missing a windscreen. Instead of letting the rain dampen his spirits, the driver came up with a creative solution: an umbrella.
We’re not entirely sure how he managed to see the road clearly with the umbrella blocking his view, but it’s clear he wasn’t letting the weather get in the way. Sometimes, you’ve got to make a plan.
While we can’t deny this probably isn't legal, we do admire the ingenuity. When options are limited, sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
