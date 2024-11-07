Speedo-clad men run for a good cause

It is with great pleasure that we saw thousands of men gather in aid of raising awareness around prostate and testicular cancer last week.

Men can sometimes walk around with chips on their shoulders regarding their health and wellbeing. It is a horrid trait that many South African men who come from an orthodox upbringing possess.

But seeing so many men gather in the name of awareness was refreshing last Friday, 1 November 2024.

These men bravely ran in their purple speedos and cheered, danced, and made the day fun with their eccentric, embellished costumes and energetic spirits.