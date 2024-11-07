Speedo-clad men run for a good cause

Speedo-clad men run to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We love how we are showing up for each other as men and taking responsibility for spreading awareness.
It is with great pleasure that we saw thousands of men gather in aid of raising awareness around prostate and testicular cancer last week.
Men can sometimes walk around with chips on their shoulders regarding their health and wellbeing. It is a horrid trait that many South African men who come from an orthodox upbringing possess.
But seeing so many men gather in the name of awareness was refreshing last Friday, 1 November 2024.
These men bravely ran in their purple speedos and cheered, danced, and made the day fun with their eccentric, embellished costumes and energetic spirits.
The Daredevil Run has been running for the past fifteen years and "raises funds for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa to support research, awareness campaigns and testing in underprivileged areas." (News24)
Early detection is a key part of fighting any form of cancer, and in this case, it can be just as scary, if not more scary, for men. Based on the stereotypical behaviour of men, it can be daunting to even think about your health in this way, but as they say, prevention is better than cure.
The men who fashioned their purple speedos with pride are heroes, in our opinion. Their actions showed courage, and it showed fortitude in taking charge of their health; their bravery and display of confidence are also great motivators to all men to get tested.
Watch how Sipho Marima, a Comrades runner, athlete, and author, supported his peers at the Daredevil Run last week.
Courtesy of X.
Yesterday men gathered to run 7km In speedos to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancers 💜 Im honour to have fun alongside these brave men for such a great initiative 💜 Thank you @Hollard 🙏🏽Thank you to the gents pic.twitter.com/wAmczvd7z8— Sipho_Marima (@MarimaSipho) November 2, 2024
Image Courtesy of X
