 Cancer survivor Julie Ann Ferreira shares her sewing journey with us
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Cancer survivor Julie Ann Ferreira shares her sewing journey with us

Updated | By East Coast Radio

"My heart is filled with joy and gratefulness for where I am today. Smile and always remember to be kind." - Julie Ann Ferreira.

Julie Ann Ferreira smiling in front of a flower portrait
Julie Ann Ferreira smiling in front of a flower portrait/Supplied

As we draw closer to the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Carol Ofori decided to celebrate a woman who has survived two cancers, has a passion for sewing, and enjoys spreading joy by making soft toys, wedding garments, and all things sewing. 

Julie Ann Ferreira is a woman with a mighty spirit who has been sewing for 55 years. She has survived cervical and breast cancer, enjoys giving through sewing of all kinds, and believes in community upliftment. 

Ferreira started sewing at the tender age of eight and followed in her paternal grandmother's footsteps. Her father always believed she would follow her grandmother's path, who was employed in the Royal Danish household as a seamstress. 

Read more: Women urged to get annual breast cancer screenings

It was inspiring to hear that Ferreira still held her grandmother's advice close to her heart and practised it to this day. 

She said that her grandmother told her that a wedding dress must always have its final stitch done on the wedding day. It could be anything from a button to a bead, but it must be done on the wedding day. She said this might sound superstitious, but it's something she has practised since she began her journey sewing wedding dresses. 

In 1996, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and although she went through with the necessary treatment and overcame the cancer, she was left with episodes of depression. 

In July 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a lumpectomy. As part of her therapy, she joined an Aqua Aerobics class on 22 September 2022 – The Silver Mermaids. She recalls meeting a fantastic bunch of ladies who were mostly over 60. She found solace in this group of women. 

Read more: Dr Devarshni Reddy talks all things breast cancer with Carol Ofori

This was where her journey with making 'Ellies' - stuffed toy elephants - began. She donated 163 Ellies to the KPCA and the word spread from there. 

"Exactly one year later, I counted that I had made a total of 580 Ellies, and if they were laid head to foot, they would make a trail 1040m long, just over 1km. My next challenge is making the trail reach 2km before Christmas so they can be donated," she said. 

Her 581st Ellie was gifted to our very own Carol Ofori in celebration of her Woman Crush Wednesday segment, which she found was a "healing balm to many people".

"Each year for my birthday, I give away that number of sewn items – this year for my 63rd birthday, I made 63 Brave Bears – cousins of the Ellies, and donated them to ALS Paramedics for them to keep in their ambulance units to be able to hand out to patients," Ferreira said. 

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Cancer Charity Women WCW Breast Cancer Awareness

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.