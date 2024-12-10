Make sure you know the meaning of WFH this holiday

As many companies prepare to close at the end of the year, some employees are super excited about taking leave, while others look forward to working from home.

If you're not returning to the office, the best way to end the year is to tie up any loose ends and leave your desk neat. You’ll be grateful for this when you return in the New Year.

It also pays to communicate your annual leave days with your line manager, so you're both on the same page about your time off and your return date. One of the worst experiences during the holidays is miscommunication about your leave days, leading everyone to believe you're working when you're actually not.