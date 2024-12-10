Make sure you know the meaning of WFH this holiday
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When your colleague gives you the wrong information and you take it for granted that they are being truthful...
As many companies prepare to close at the end of the year, some employees are super excited about taking leave, while others look forward to working from home.
If you're not returning to the office, the best way to end the year is to tie up any loose ends and leave your desk neat. You’ll be grateful for this when you return in the New Year.
It also pays to communicate your annual leave days with your line manager, so you're both on the same page about your time off and your return date. One of the worst experiences during the holidays is miscommunication about your leave days, leading everyone to believe you're working when you're actually not.
Well, that and falling victim to a work prank, which will leave you looking silly.
We are about 80% sure that this video was all part of a ruse meant to entertain, and it definitely made us laugh out loud. This is largely because almost every workplace has someone like 'Kate' (the reason will become clear when you watch the video) who can fib so convincingly that her colleagues believe her.
Being gullible is not an option when you work with people like Rory Petzer and our Programming Manager, Travis Bussiahn. They have a way of keeping us on our toes.
Watch the video (TikTok) where Brian thinks that EOD means "End Of December" when it actually means "End Of Day".
@krianbearney I thought December was optional #whereiskate #freebrian #workhumor ♬ original sound - Brian
Read more: The year-end office party: What not to do
Things get even worse for Brian when Kate leads him to believe that WFH stands for "Work Free Holiday" instead of "Work From Home".
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@krianbearney where did kate go #zoom #meeting #wfh #office #comedy @Amanda @Kate ♬ original sound - Brian
Image Courtesy of TikTok
