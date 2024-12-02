Could AI be the best perk for your office meetings?

A man gets some self-care by using AI to help with meeting minutes.

A man gets some self-care by using AI to help with meeting minutes.

An unusual video raises eyebrows regarding online meetings with work-from-home colleagues. Danny Guselli is asking KZN to share the best perks in their offices, and we thought this AI tool might be considered one. Many work-from-home employees have been caught in unlikely circumstances where they have taken for granted that they were muted or, worse, that their cameras were off. We've seen people jumping on their beds while their cameras were on, and others have even been seen shopping while attending online meetings; of course, management found this unacceptable. We must admit that some were skits created by companies to create lighthearted content about working from home.

Work systems are increasingly focusing on efficiency and, therefore, are trying to integrate AI into their work schedules. Time management is a big deal for many companies, and using their time in the most resourceful way is both a timesaver and a money saver. What once scared people has now become a source of great assistance. When the concept of AI (artificial intelligence) first emerged, employees were scared of their jobs. They believed that their jobs would become obsolete, but after some time, they realised that AI could never replace the human element.

A work-from-home employee knocked us off with a video showing him taking time for self-care during an online meeting. He used a Minutes AI tool that can be activated during online meetings to capture all the meeting minutes. This handy tool helps save time and, believe it or not, is an excellent source of entertainment. Sometimes, AI tools can be pretty literal when they listen in on conversations, so what they interrupt can be misconstrued. This is where the entertainment comes in, which might be considered a perk in the office. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

