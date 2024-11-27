The year-end office party: What not to do

Follow this simple five-step guide to ensure you don’t go overboard at the year-end office party this year. You can’t afford to get fired in this economy...

Follow this simple five-step guide to ensure you don’t go overboard at the year-end office party this year. You can’t afford to get fired in this economy...

Tis the season, which means it’s that time of the year when your company finally allows you to let loose and have a beer at the office; aside from the times you got away with it. This is a fun time to not worry so much and get to know your colleagues and management better. Nevertheless, it's still work, and you should still remain on your best behaviour. Sadly, many people make the mistake of getting a bit too lit and a little too comfortable... So, here are a few tips to avoid losing your job or having an awkward morning after:

ALSO READ: TikTok users help cops nab shoplifting suspect

1. Avoid sensitive topics: It’s a weird time in our country right now, and as much as it’s tempting to speak about politics or religion; just don’t. It’s not worth it. You know it won’t end well. 2. Avoid flirting: Yes, vibes are nice, and everyone’s dressed up more than usual, but don’t forget where you are. Don’t make things awkward for the next morning, and the rest of your working life. 3. Keep your clothes on: You know who you are. As the booze fills your veins, you’re probably going to be tempted to break out those shirtless dance moves from high school. This is not the time, bro. Nobody wants to see that, and you definitely don’t want to show people the real you; the wild you. Don't be like this guy; one of our East Coast Radio jocks. Yes, he put on quite a show, but do you really wanna have videos like this haunt you?

East Coast Radio is talking about weird moments at year-end functions, and this is Mike V taking over the dance floor! 🕺🔥



P.S We did get consent from Mike V to post 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/Cq1LwTIWQa — ItsGoingViral (@ItsGoingViral1) November 27, 2024

4. Try not to ask for a raise: Liquid courage is lion's courage, but it doesn’t make you a lion. As much as your boss may be happier and more open, rather do it the right way. It earns you more respect and if it goes well; your boss won’t forget the next day. 5. Go easy on the drinks: At the end of the day, this is a professional environment and it’s not a great idea to lose complete control. Keep your cool, and you’ll probably avoid most of the issues above.

Basically, forget about partying too hard at the office. Enjoy the time, the food, the conversation, and have a drink or two to set the mood; but don’t let this be a moment to potentially ruin your work life. If you really wanna take that shirt off, leave the office and go to a club. Ke Dezemba boss! There are so many places to go for a wilder experience; and where nobody can fire you.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO