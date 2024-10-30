KZN mom helps parents decode tween slang

Did you know that telling a tween they did well translates to the slang word, 'Gun'...

Did you know that telling a tween they did well translates to the slang word, 'Gun'...

Google defines 'slang' as a "type of language consisting of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal, are more common in speech than writing, and are typically restricted to a particular context or group of people". Slang is traditionally practised in social groups and is a recognised language form with a sense of playfulness that extends to a word's standard meaning. Those who aspire to use slang are usually somewhat hip, happening in the cultural understanding, and defying the norm. Shan Fourie, a mother of three from KwaZulu-Natal, shared an interesting video on social media about understanding, or should we say decoding, 'tween slang'.

She said she finds it difficult to navigate around and understand her tween kids (and even her younger daughter) and their friends. After watching the video, we have to say we agree. Fourie asked her son, Jordan, for help trying to understand 'tween slang', which she eloquently called 'Tweenish'. Some of the slang he used, like 'Sus' - referring to something suspicious, and 'Trash' - referring to something bad, made sense to us, but he lost us with the rest. For instance, the word to describe something good is 'Sigma' and the 'Skibbidi' describes something weird. If you ask us, this whole video was 'skibbidi' for us. Mostly because it is a blunt reminder that our version of slang is somewhat outdated...

Fourie's video opened up a crucial can of worms, understanding the new generation's lingo aka vocabulary. Should there be an official source that updates slang words as they become popular in society? Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram:

Image Courtesy of TikTok