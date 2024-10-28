Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam

It's more than scary to think about how criminals are elevating their 'crime game' these days. Over and above cyber crime and the abundant new schemes that con artists are cooking up, the more minor crimes feed on your emotions. Perhaps these crimes don't involve victims losing thousands from their savings, but it does involve losing your sense of safety and security, not to mention abusing your humanity. The Reaction Unit South Africa reported a crime on Saturday, 26 October 2024, that involved a young child and an elderly woman.

The robbery took place in Trenance Park, Verulam and a suspect is said to have used a five-year-old girl to lure a 78-year-old woman as a means of stealing her gold bangles. After some questioning from paramedics and Reaction SA officers, it was revealed that the elderly woman was doing some household chores outside her home when a male, who she described as a "local drug user", called out to her from her neighbour's yard. "The man pointed to a female child that was now on her property and asked that the child be passed over the fence. The victim added that she was uncertain about how the child had got into her yard but walked over and passed the the girl over the fence. At that stage, the suspect grabbed her hand and forcefully removed her gold bangles and fled." (Facebook)

The woman was injured with scratches on her arms and hand. After some investigation, Reaction Unit SA revealed that the suspect is known in the area and visits the neighbour regularly. At some point, he carried the child and placed her into the woman's yard to lure the woman to the fence. Please note that some photos below might disturb some readers, courtesy of Facebook.

Image Courtesy of Facebook