"My love language is Afrikaans"

Gary Chapman introduced 'The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts', which allowed couples to focus on their primary love language.

A love language is how a person communicates how they love and want to be loved. It has been a craze and something that many people have resonated with, although it should be said that many people have enhanced their ideals of love languages.

"The premise of The 5 Love Languages® book is quite simple: different people with different personalities give and receive love in different ways. By learning to recognise these preferences in yourself and in your loved ones, you can learn to identify the root of your conflicts, connect more profoundly, and truly begin to grow closer." (Five Love Languages)

Some have further broken down the five love languages, trying to identify their unique approach. The five love languages are: