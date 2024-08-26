"My love language is Afrikaans"
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Do you know what a love language is?
Gary Chapman introduced 'The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts', which allowed couples to focus on their primary love language.
A love language is how a person communicates how they love and want to be loved. It has been a craze and something that many people have resonated with, although it should be said that many people have enhanced their ideals of love languages.
"The premise of The 5 Love Languages® book is quite simple: different people with different personalities give and receive love in different ways. By learning to recognise these preferences in yourself and in your loved ones, you can learn to identify the root of your conflicts, connect more profoundly, and truly begin to grow closer." (Five Love Languages)
Some have further broken down the five love languages, trying to identify their unique approach. The five love languages are:
- Acts of service
- Receiving Gifts
- Quality Time
- Words of Affirmation
- Physical Touch
Trust South Africans to add their hearty approach to the love languages.
A video that has created something of a trend shows a young man answering a question posed by a content creator. The question is: What is your love language?
The young man confidently answers: "My love language is Afrikaans."
His answer left everyone in stitches. It was funny to see all the renditions on TikTok. Many people used his voice as part of the trend, sharing how their love language is Afrikaans.
- "Bro took love language literally."
- "I need to hear him flirt in Afrikaans now."
- "I am Afrikaans and Afrikaans doesn't sound romantic at all."
- "My first language is Afrikaans; let me tell you, it's not very romantic. But it is the perfect language to swear someone in."
- "He even spoke with confidence."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@brendonalfai Replying to @tshego.dreamgrl1 😭😂✋🏾 #sama28 #viral #funny #fyp #comedyvideo #tiktoksa #brendonalfai #foryou #tiktok #laugh #tiktoker ♬ original sound - Brendon alfai
Image Courtesy of Pexels
