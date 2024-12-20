'Indaba Zabantu' perfectly describes Durbanites

South Africans are all about our music and dance; celebrating who we are through our love for music and dance is a part of our DNA.

This is why we can all unite with our avid love for participating in dance trends and sounds on TikTok. One such sound hitting hard on social media is 'Indaba Zabantu' by Chuckie. Chuckie (Daniel Jooste) is one of the founding members of the 90s Hip-Hop group hailing from Newlands East, TRO, or should we say, The Real Ones.

"It all started about 20 years ago Chuckie (Daniel Jooste), together with Paul Ogle, Emlyn Barlow, and Fabian Peters, “THE REAL ONES” better known as TRO, was a Newlands East Durban based Hip Hop group formed around the early ’90s, with a desire to educate people about life in the streets of an average South African neighbourhood." (Fosac Online)

You will remember TRO for their hit song, 'Hey Ouens', which has since become an anthem for Durbanites.