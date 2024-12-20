'Indaba Zabantu' perfectly describes Durbanites
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Founding member of Hip Hop group TRO has South Africans bopping their heads to his track, Indaba Zabantu.
South Africans are all about our music and dance; celebrating who we are through our love for music and dance is a part of our DNA.
This is why we can all unite with our avid love for participating in dance trends and sounds on TikTok. One such sound hitting hard on social media is 'Indaba Zabantu' by Chuckie. Chuckie (Daniel Jooste) is one of the founding members of the 90s Hip-Hop group hailing from Newlands East, TRO, or should we say, The Real Ones.
"It all started about 20 years ago Chuckie (Daniel Jooste), together with Paul Ogle, Emlyn Barlow, and Fabian Peters, “THE REAL ONES” better known as TRO, was a Newlands East Durban based Hip Hop group formed around the early ’90s, with a desire to educate people about life in the streets of an average South African neighbourhood." (Fosac Online)
You will remember TRO for their hit song, 'Hey Ouens', which has since become an anthem for Durbanites.
Chuckie transitioned into his solo musical career quite smoothly.
"In early 2002, he started penning ‘My Baby’, which was to be his first song released as a solo artist since TRO. The song was a mix of R&B, Rap and smooth vocals. ‘My Baby’ featured well-known South African R&B Artist Verd. The song was added to the CD, and ‘East Coast Flava’ Was born.
"Over the years, he performed with big-name South African artists like TKZee, Mandoza, Chiskop, Trompies and Boom Shaka, and slot to open up for international artists such as Ludacris and Kelly Roland."
Chuckie has accomplished many things since then and continues to give people what they want with his music and live performances. Apart from performing with his former TRO and East Coast Flava members, he has released a new track called, 'Indaba Zabantu', which has been reigning on social media.
Take a listen to the song on TikTok.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
