The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!

Get ready for the Big Walk Anthem Search – an opportunity for local unsigned artists to create the official anthem for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

What’s the Big Walk Anthem search all about?

We want to give the Big Walk its own unique soundtrack – a signature song that truly captures the spirit of the event and resonates with everyone who takes part. This anthem will not only pump up the crowd but will become a part of the Big Walk experience, setting the tone for the day.

Here’s where YOU come in. We’re on the lookout for unsigned KZN talent to write and perform a Big Walk-themed anthem. This is your chance to create something special, gain major exposure, and even win some amazing prizes!

Here’s how you can enter:

Create a 45-second anthem clip that embodies the energy and excitement of the Big Walk. Make sure it’s catchy, vibey, and includes words that highlight East Coast Radio, Suncoast, and our beautiful province of KZN. Submit your clip by sending the words “Big Walk Anthem” to 061 700 0800 on WhatsApp and follow the prompts on our WhatsApp Bot. Deadline: Entries are open until 6th January 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to get your creative juices flowing!

What’s in it for you?

We’re offering some incredible prizes that could take your music career to the next level:

R50,000 in cash to help you kickstart your career

to help you kickstart your career R25,000 voucher to purchase music equipment, helping you create even more amazing tracks

to purchase music equipment, helping you create even more amazing tracks Major career exposure – Your anthem could become the official soundtrack of the Big Walk that will be played on ECR throughout the Big Walk campaign, giving you the chance to reach a huge audience!

Whether you’re a solo artist or part of a group, this is your chance to shine. We’re looking for music that’s not only catchy but also connects with the heart of the Big Walk. This is about community, celebration, and showcasing KZN’s finest talent.

Who can enter?

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 13, but if you’re under 18, make sure to get permission from a guardian to enter. Whether you’re a solo artist or a group, if you’ve got the talent, we want to hear from you!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your instruments, start composing, and send us your best Big Walk anthem! We can’t wait to hear what KZN’s unsigned talent has to offer.

Need more info?

For full entry details, check out the