How to handle someone who doesn't respect your boundaries

Setting boundaries with loved ones (and sometimes strangers) isn't always easy but it helps grow healthy relationships.

Setting boundaries with loved ones (and sometimes strangers) isn't always easy but it helps grow healthy relationships.

Life can be tricky to navigate, constantly pulling us in different directions. However, there's always a positive way to handle things, and at the heart of it all, prioritising yourself in every interaction should always be your number one priority. Too often, we live based on the likes and dislikes of others – whether it's family, friends, or co-workers. Living according to someone else's views can lead to resentment over time, and no one wants to carry that bitterness. "Boundaries" has become a buzzword in recent years, and while some may shy away from the concept or practice, they're highly encouraged. It can be challenging, though, as not everyone is taught the importance of boundaries, which is why they aren't always welcomed.

Boundaries can help safeguard your peace, manage your energy, and allow for more balanced relationships. But what if you've set boundaries, and people still aren’t respecting them? This can happen, but there are a few things to consider: 1. Limit interactions

If a friend or family member continues to disregard your boundaries, consider limiting your time with them. Fewer visits can help restore your peace and might prompt them to reflect on their role in the relationship. 2. Meet in neutral locations

Inviting someone into your home can make it harder to set boundaries. Instead, consider meeting in public places where the interaction naturally has a set time limit.

Read more: Tips on how to set boundaries with people

3. Surround yourself with positive thoughts

Setting boundaries isn't about pushing loved ones away – it's about prioritising your mental and emotional well-being. Your needs are just as important as theirs, so release any guilt. You deserve to take care of yourself. 4. Welcome support

Standing firm in your boundaries can sometimes feel isolating. Reach out to a friend, therapist, or support group who understands your journey. Their encouragement will help reaffirm your intentions and keep your mindset positive. Understanding the benefits of setting boundaries will come in time. Your loved ones may not always get it, but as long as you see the light, it's a success.

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of iStock