J Sbu's 2025 goals: Boundaries, health, music and more
As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, J Sbu joined millions of people around the world in making resolutions for a fresh start.
This year, the father of one is focusing on setting healthy boundaries, prioritising self-care, and chasing his dreams.
Establishing and respecting his own boundaries is at the top of J Sbu's list. He recognises the importance of taking care of himself before trying to set boundaries with others.
“I just want to focus on boundaries from a personal perspective and having my own boundaries, respecting my own boundaries,” he said.
In addition to working on his personal boundaries, J Sbu has set his sights on several other ambitious goals. He's committed to maintaining a healthy diet, spending quality time with loved ones, and finally releasing his long-awaited album.
"I'm looking at myself as a third party," he explains, emphasising the need for self-reflection and accountability.
That's not all; J Sbu is also looking to expand his reach and make a bigger impact on the national stage. With a focus on future investments and growth, he's gearing up for an exciting year ahead.
As J Sbu embarks on this new chapter, he's inspiring his fans to do the same. He believes that by prioritising self-care, setting healthy boundaries, and chasing their passions, anyone can make 2025 their best year yet.
