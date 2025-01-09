 J Sbu's 2025 Goals: Boundaries, health, music and more
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

J Sbu shared his goals for 2025, which include setting boundaries and spending more quality time with loved ones.

As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, J Sbu joined millions of people around the world in making resolutions for a fresh start. 

This year, the father of one is focusing on setting healthy boundaries, prioritising self-care, and chasing his dreams.

Establishing and respecting his own boundaries is at the top of J Sbu's list. He recognises the importance of taking care of himself before trying to set boundaries with others. 

“I just want to focus on boundaries from a personal perspective and having my own boundaries, respecting my own boundaries,” he said.

In addition to working on his personal boundaries, J Sbu has set his sights on several other ambitious goals. He's committed to maintaining a healthy diet, spending quality time with loved ones, and finally releasing his long-awaited album.

"I'm looking at myself as a third party," he explains, emphasising the need for self-reflection and accountability.

That's not all; J Sbu is also looking to expand his reach and make a bigger impact on the national stage. With a focus on future investments and growth, he's gearing up for an exciting year ahead.

As J Sbu embarks on this new chapter, he's inspiring his fans to do the same. He believes that by prioritising self-care, setting healthy boundaries, and chasing their passions, anyone can make 2025 their best year yet.

