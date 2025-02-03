A positive loadshedding story highlights humanity
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This video changed how we view loadshedding and gave us perspective on operating from a place of gratitude.
Many South Africans were surprised to see their phone notifications announce Stage 3 loadshedding last Friday. However, even the dark cloud of loadshedding can't keep us from some positivity.
While navigating life in South Africa, finding the silver lining can sometimes be challenging but not impossible. All you have to do is have an open mind and be willing to see things from a different perspective.
As the lights went out, people's everyday lives were disrupted in one way or another. Some were able to prepare for loadshedding, but others had to hope for the best or practice patience.
A video that left our hearts warm and fuzzy softened the anger and annoyance that erupted after hearing about loadshedding.
It showed a simple yet impactful act of kindness. As loadshedding hit, a shopping centre somewhere in Cape Town was left with nonfunctional elevators, which wasn't an issue for many people as a staircase was nearby.
However, it was a definite problem for shoppers who relied on the elevators, such as wheelchair users.
In the video shared on TikTok, we see how a group of men got together to help an elderly woman in a wheelchair down the flight of stairs so she could get home amidst the loadshedding.
The young man who shared the video, Theshaan K, said that the team at Otto's Cafè helped get his grandmother down the staircase.
He said, "She got carried down like a Queen. A big thank you to the team at @Otto’s Café for helping us carry our granny down."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@theshaank She got carried down like a Queen😭🤣🔥 A big thank you to the team at @Otto’s Café for helping us carry our granny down❤️ #Loadshedding needs to go! #fyp #loadshedding2025 #funny #tiktok #viralvideos #trending #foryoupage #SAMA28 ♬ suara asli - Template POV/CORE
Image Courtesy of TikTok
