 Mystery objects close two Umhlanga beaches
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

eThekwini Municipality has closed down two Umhlanga beaches following the discovery of unidentified round objects in the sand.

Authorities were alerted after a video began circulating on social media this week.

In the footage, an unidentified person shows the balls that appear to be mixed with beach sand at Umhlanga Main Beach.

The individual claims that the objects could be dog faeces.

eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says samples have been sent for testing.

"Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze Beach have been closed until further notice as a precautionary measure while the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit, as well as the scientists from the scientific services, conduct an analysis from the samples of the balls."

