Mystery objects close two Umhlanga beaches
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
eThekwini Municipality has closed down two
Umhlanga beaches following the discovery of unidentified round objects in the
sand.
eThekwini Municipality has closed down two Umhlanga beaches following the discovery of unidentified round objects in the sand.
Authorities were alerted after a video began circulating on social media this week.
In the footage, an unidentified person shows the balls that appear to be mixed with beach sand at Umhlanga Main Beach.
The individual claims that the objects could be dog faeces.
READ: KZN official fired over R1bn corruption
eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says samples have been sent for testing.
"Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze Beach have been closed until further notice as a precautionary measure while the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit, as well as the scientists from the scientific services, conduct an analysis from the samples of the balls."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
New Year 2025: Stacey Norman's anti-resolution revolution
Stacey Norman is breaking free from traditional New Year's resolutions a...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
American delves into the way South Africans use car hazards
As a nation, we tend to be multifunctional. This is just another example...Danny Guselli 8 hours ago