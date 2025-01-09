uMhlanga beaches reopen after ‘balls’ probe

It was after the city temporarily closed the bathing areas to conduct an investigation into reports of unidentified “balls” in the sand.





Authorities were alerted after a video began circulating on social media this week.





The unidentified person taking the footage claimed the objects could be dog faeces.





eThekwini Municipality's Gugu Sisilana says lab results have found that the solid particles are fats, likely originating from food establishments.





"The closure of the beaches was a precautionary measure while investigations from the Scientific Services team were pending.

“The municipality cautions against the spreading of unverified information and urges the public and media to refrain from speculative reporting. Beach water samples and the “balls” shaped solid matter were collected for laboratory analysis.





Meanwhile, Sisilana says they've prohibited any recreational or fishing activities in the Umngeni Estuary to the Blue Lagoon non-bathing beach.







"The city is conducting an extensive investigation to trace the source of the discharge of sewage effluent along the Umngeni Estuary. Once the investigation is complete, the city will undertake repairs to any damaged infrastructure that may have resulted in the discharge of untreated effluent into the Umngeni Estuary.”