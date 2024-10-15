Exploring Durban's amazing biodiversity

“We only conserve what we love. We only love what we understand. We only understand what we're taught.”

“We only conserve what we love. We only love what we understand. We only understand what we're taught.”

These insightful words from Duncan Pritchard in the first episode of The Green Scene podcast highlight the importance of learning about our environment and why it matters. Did you know that Durban is located within one of South Africa’s three globally recognised biodiversity hotspots, the Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany Hotspot? With its rich variety of ecosystems, the city is home to an incredible range of plant and animal species—many of which are found nowhere else on Earth. Yet, despite this natural wealth, Durban’s biodiversity faces increasing threats from climate change, invasive species, and urban expansion. In The Green Scene - produced by East Coast Radio in partnership with Durban-based NPO Green Corridors - Andiswa Susan Dlamini, Duncan Pritchard, and Sharlene Versfeld explore practical ways to connect with nature and embrace sustainable living.

This weekly podcast shares inspiring stories and actionable tips for making a big difference with small, everyday actions—whether at home or work. It’s perfect for anyone eager to live more sustainably, whether in the heart of the city or beyond. Versfeld, a communications consultant and nature enthusiast, hopes the podcast encourages people to take meaningful steps toward understanding the natural world. “For me, it's about down-to-earth conversations that can help people cut through the clutter of climate change and conservation.” In the first episode, Pritchard, who leads tourism product development at Green Corridors, shares a simple yet powerful way to reconnect with nature: “When you go take a walk through that forest and just pay attention to the different bird sounds, you'll be astounded at what you can count.” These small moments—listening to birdsong or exploring local nature reserves—not only enrich our lives but also deepen our appreciation for the environment around us. Dlamini, Tourism Operations Manager at Green Corridors, emphasises the urgency of the message, adding, “We are at a point where we are hurting Earth. We need to start taking action.” Listen to episode one at the top of the page, or directly below.

Follow the series or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Meet the Hosts of The Green Scene Podcast

Andiswa Susan Dlamini is the Tourism Operations Manager at Green Corridors having worked there since its inception. She cut her teeth at the various Green Corridors sites where she helped manage and co-ordinate activities and has an intimate knowledge of its various operations. She is passionate about her role and helping connect people to the various Green Corridors sites. Andiswa is mum to a fast-growing teenager. Duncan Pritchard heads up tourism product development, project management, planning and marketing at Green Corridors and is an independent sustainability practitioner with a special interest in niche ecotourism markets, avitourism, rural community development and related projects. His work aims at social, environment and economic development using tourism as a tool. He founded ETC-Africa a consultancy specialising in sustainability, ecotourism, conservation and greenhouse gas reporting. He is a registered carbon auditor and founder of the Unearthed academy for social entrepreneurship. He works on sustainability-related projects locally and internationally with groups ranging from small non-profits to local government to multi-national companies around Africa. Sharlene Versfeld is a well-known Durban communications consultant who is also a qualified nature guide, nature enthusiast, and keen conservationist who works with Green Corridors. She loves trail running, hiking and walking, adventures, and travel, having done some iconic overland Africa trips with her family. She is married to an “IT Geek” and has two young adult children.