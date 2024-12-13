Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and family while they enjoy a drink.
We've talked about how people are 'Decembering' this festive season and enjoying some lighthearted fun. But there's a dark side to this conversation that many would prefer to avoid.
This side reveals the recklessness of those who drink and drive, or over-indulge during the festivities, ending up in dangerous situations.
It's always best to approach the party life with caution – not just for your own sake, but for the safety of your friends and family, too. After watching a short clip of a young woman who appeared disoriented while standing on the roundabout near Toyota in Umhlanga, we urge everyone to drink responsibly.
Please note that this video is not for sensitive viewers. We do not endorse the irresponsible consumption of alcohol or drunk driving in any form. Remember, drunk driving, drinking in public, and public disorderly conduct due to intoxication are legal offences, punishable by law.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@i_am_nishen Tell me its Kedecember without telling me its kedecember !!! #fyp #southafrica #kedecemberboss #durban #CapCut ♬ original sound - Lyric.Vill
Here are some tips on how to act responsibly if you plan to drink alcohol this festive season.
- Set limits for yourself. If you do overindulge, don't drive – instead, have a designated driver or sober friend look out for you.
- Pace yourself with drinks and make sure to eat something before consuming alcohol.
- Keep your drinks covered or within sight. Never accept drinks from strangers.
- Tell your friends and family where you will be partying. You can share your location using apps like Google Family Link and Family Locator.
- Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration the next day.
- Respect others' choices – don't force anyone to drink if they choose not to.
- Steer clear of mixing drinks or substances.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
