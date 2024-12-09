QUIZ: What's your December work ethic?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
December is here, and almost everyone is dreading going to work still. Are you one of those people or are you still a devoted employee? Find out your December work ethic with this quiz.
It’s December, and you know what that means. A boatload of parties, reunions with family and friends, and endless fun in the sun (unless you’re in Durban, then it just rains randomly).
However, before all of that happens, we still have work. Maybe this sounds crazy, but work should end on the first of December, right? In an ideal world - YES. Sadly, this isn’t an ideal world.
As we near the end of the year, our work ethic begins to shift. You get into the office a bit later than usual and you stress less about your attire. More importantly, we’re all worrying about Christmas gifts and how we’re going to spend time with our families, which is essentially what December is all about.
So, with that in mind, what’s your December work ethic? Are you still fully devoted to your job or are you just counting the days until your leave is approved?
Take this quiz to find out what your December work ethic is:
