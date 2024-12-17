Bluff man drives around without a driver's door

It never ceases to amaze us when we see unroadworthy vehicles on South African roads. It's almost as if we expect the unexpected, and unfortunately, it happens often. This time, however, it's concerning because it reminds us how irresponsible motorists are on the roads during the festive season.

Despite law enforcement stepping up their efforts, many drivers continue to ignore the rules of the road, leading to numerous incidents and accidents. A video shared on social media shows a man driving a vehicle in the Bluff, KZN. The car was missing its driver's door and appeared far from roadworthy, raising serious safety concerns.

Read more: Video of biker getting hit by car in Durban

Many commenters speculated that the vehicle in the video may have been taken for a test drive by a mechanic, while others poked fun at the idea, suggesting it was just another typical sight in the Bluff. Some people mentioned that this was illegal and it wouldn't fly during the festive season. The Department of Transport has launched its National Safer Festive Season Operations to ensure the safety of motorists. This 46-day campaign, running from December 1, 2024 to mid-January 2025, focuses on increasing police visibility across the country, particularly in high-risk zones, to prevent incidents and enforce road safety. Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: Vehicle videoed driving in reverse on the N2 in Durban

The Department of Transport also emphasised that this year’s festive road safety operations are focused on stopping cell phone use and drunk driving. "Citizens are urged to drive responsibly and refrain from texting whilst driving, and to use Bluetooth or a hands-free kit if they need to make or receive calls when driving to minimise any distractions on the road." While the reason for the man driving an unroadworthy vehicle in KZN remains unclear, it's safe to assume this won't sit well with law enforcement. To all those travelling during the holidays, stay safe on the roads.

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of TikTok