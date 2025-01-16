Durbanite swears by her chilli-macaroni popcorn movie treat

This could be the ultimate expression of dedication to adding green chillies to just about everything!

Some might argue that you can never go wrong with a popcorn snack, and we'd almost agree – except when it comes to your oral health, as those pesky kernels can easily get stuck between your teeth.

Popcorn is a classic movie-time treat, but a recent twist from Durban has raised the bar. Known for their love of spice, Durbanites aren’t shy about dialling up the heat in their meals, making bold flavours an integral part of their culinary experience. But even the most daring foodies were surprised by a young woman's take on her favourite movie snack. It was, without a doubt, "movie time with a twist".

In a video shared by Shretha Maharaj, we watch as she prepares her favourite movie snack, a unique combination of popcorn kernels, raw macaroni sticks, oil, and – believe it or not – green chillies. While the spicy Indian version of green chilli and ice cream has already earned its place as a popular street food in India, this takes things to a whole new level. Shretha swears by this snack, explaining that the macaroni and the chilli add both a satisfying crunch and heat to the popcorn. We can't help but think this might just be a snack that’s as proudly Durbanite as it gets – and who knows, it could become the next big trend. We’ll have to wait and see! Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.

Popular TikTok influencer Tee Pillay, known for her food content, admitted that she was intrigued by Shretha's chilli-macaroni popcorn recipe. So much so, that she decided to give it a try herself.

Watch her video as she prepares and reviews this spicy snack – all courtesy of TikTok.



Image Courtesy of TikTok