Three nabbed in Durban for manufacturing fake documents

The department's Boysie Zungu says an operation was carried out on Wednesday on Anton Lembede Street.

"Three Ethiopian nationals were arrested for producing various fake documents including Islam's seeker permit, birth certificate, university degree and fake councillor’s letters."

Other items, such as cigarettes and expired goods, were also confiscated.

READ: Undocumented migrants in South Beach deported - KZN Premier

The suspects were detained at the Durban central police station.

On Monday, authorities conducted another operation at Durban’s Albert Park area, with over 100 people taken to Durban Central SAPS.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)