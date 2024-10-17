Three nabbed in Durban for manufacturing fake documents
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
eThekwini metro police swooped on three people
who were believed to have been producing fake documents.
The department's Boysie Zungu says an operation was carried out on Wednesday on Anton Lembede Street.
"Three Ethiopian nationals were arrested for producing various fake documents including Islam's seeker permit, birth certificate, university degree and fake councillor’s letters."
Other items, such as cigarettes and expired goods, were also confiscated.
The suspects were detained at the Durban central police station.
On Monday, authorities conducted another operation at Durban’s Albert Park area, with over 100 people taken to Durban Central SAPS.
