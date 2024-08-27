Did you know this one thing about Flings chips?

Could it be true? Now that we think about it, it does have a similar taste...

As South Africans, we always enjoy some unique tastes. Sometimes, these tastes are associated with unique memories from our childhood. Our favourite snacks provide us with nostalgia. A South African favourite has got to be Willards Flings. This bag of chips is generally given to younger kids because it is light and fluffy yet has a crunch. That is not to say it is not popular amongst other age groups. These light puffs haven't necessarily taken a stance in their flavour profile, but they fall under the guise of their sister brand, Cheese Curls. Therefore, many people might associate them with a cheesy profile...

If you have been associating Flings with a cheesy profile, then you would be sadly mistaken. A video shared on social media recently by a KZN content creator brings to our attention that Flings is actually a chicken-flavoured maize snack... We were shocked, but it felt like hearing this out loud connected dots we didn't know we needed to connect. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

It seems we were not the only ones surprised to hear this. People came through in the comments section to share their shock. The Willards snack is said to be irresistible to everyone and is described as "Made with chicken-flavoured maize and baked instead of fried, Willard's Flings are unlike any other snack out there. They're also free of MSG and tartrazine, so you can feel good about indulging," according to the Sussex Biltong website. "Well it's time they make BBQ flavor, sweet chili flavor. Its been too long im eating chicken flavor on Flings. Only my last born will eat it."

"I'm shook. I thought it was cheese flavour. 😂😂😂 Adulthood ruined."

"I thought it was aromat."

"Wow...we learn something new everyday."

"Mind blown."

Image Courtesy of Facebook