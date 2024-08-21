SA content creator on his takeaways: "It's raw bro! You can see the veins!"

What would you do if you were unhappy with your takeout?

What would you do if you were unhappy with your takeout?

The term 'Fast Food' comes with a host of different interpretations. Some are good, some not so much. But either way, when you willingly decide to visit a fast food restaurant, there is a part of you that should expect to receive the repercussions of 'fast food'... If you know what we mean... But that is no excuse for not considering things like quality assurance, cleanliness or customer satisfaction when working at a fast food restaurant.

We cannot put it past fast food workers to sometimes sacrifice quality when preparing food for a customer. Perhaps it is their lack of passion for their work or the need for more training and supervision. There's no specific reason; regardless, the restaurant chain has to bear the brunt of it. One content creator was unhappy after seeing a fast food worker prepare his burger with her bare hands. But things snowballed when he brought his food home and found that the bacon in his burger still looked raw. Watch the video - below - courtesy of TikTok.

Many people commented in the comments section that using one's bare hands when preparing food is safer than gloves, which aren't as sterile as one might assume. The Unilever Food Solutions website states: "Use proper handwashing procedures. If plastic gloves are worn, hands should be washed before wearing them. Plastic gloves should be changed whenever changing tasks that could cause contamination. Improperly used plastic gloves can contaminate foods quickly as bare hands can." It felt like the content creator, Mackie, was more annoyed that the bacon was not cooked enough than the bare hands debacle. We get it, we have recently seen some shady things at fast food joints, from workers sitting on the food prep counter barefoot to one worker drying the mop near the French fries station, it's a tough world out there... especially when you are hungry. What would you do in this situation?

