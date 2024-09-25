Daughter uses internet fix to remove broken key from keyhole
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Has the internet taught this generation too much or just enough?
The Internet is responsible for how we do many things in life. It has allowed us to conduct our day-to-day lives more efficiently. It has even been the problem-solver we desire when stuck in a sticky situation.
Let's clarify, though: the internet isn't so much a persona on its own but rather something that has been deemed an 'all-seeing eye' because of all the information fed into it.
The input from many resources has allowed us to quickly extract information from the internet. That, coupled with algorithms and artificial intelligence, has allowed us to rely on the internet as a quick source of information in almost all areas of life.
So, when people refer to the Internet, they refer to those who use it or have contributed to it somehow.
This time, a mother who says she is too old for the things the younger generation has learnt from the internet shared something incredible that her daughter learnt from the internet.
Their house keys had broken inside the house door lock, leaving a piece of the key inside the lock. This prevented them from using another key to unlock the door.
As much as she was surprised by her daughter's antics, we're sure she was also grateful for the hack the 'internet' brought to light.
The young girl used a glue stick that is used in glue guns to remove the piece of the key from the keyhole.
Check out the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@julsram24 My house key broke……who would of thought to do this🤦🏽♀️ #imtoooldforthis #newgeneration #itworked ♬ Monkeyshine-JP - Lt FitzGibbons Men
Image Courtesy of iStock
