Daughter uses internet fix to remove broken key from keyhole

The Internet is responsible for how we do many things in life. It has allowed us to conduct our day-to-day lives more efficiently. It has even been the problem-solver we desire when stuck in a sticky situation.

Let's clarify, though: the internet isn't so much a persona on its own but rather something that has been deemed an 'all-seeing eye' because of all the information fed into it.

The input from many resources has allowed us to quickly extract information from the internet. That, coupled with algorithms and artificial intelligence, has allowed us to rely on the internet as a quick source of information in almost all areas of life.