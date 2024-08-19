Video of granny kissing her groom during wedding leaves internet in stitches

Get ready to laugh!

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing a sweet elderly couple tying the knot.

The video posted by Gáyla James on Instagram over the weekend shows the minute the couple ties the knot in what looks like a chapel.

The pastor asks the couple to kiss.

The husband moves closer to the bride and uncovers her veil.

The old lady can be seen going all in on her husband, leaving the crowd going wild.

Following the video being posted on social media, users have been having a field day.

Granny said , Oh, I forgot y'all was here!

He was fighting for his life to keep his balance, the way she had them knees shaking.

His knees were wobbling! Granny ready to skip the reception. She been dreaming this day up! His bones are scared!!!

Now she started making up for loss time. He better be ready, because it’s on NOW. As Sophia said “ I’z Married Now”

I seen that coming before the kiss , because she was standing there like hurry up and lift my veil honey. Blessings to their union.

Below is the video: