VIDEO: Pakistani man rides tiger like a horse

Animal cruelty comes in varied forms; laughing about something like this as if it is funny is not at all respectful to any life form...

Keeping a tiger as a pet is a controversial topic. In addition to ethical considerations, there are legal and safety concerns. However, many people are using social media to gain traction in their pursuit of sharing their passion and fascination for wild cats. Influencers are using these cats as 'clickbait' by making money from their 'intriguing content'. Keeping these wild cats as pets comes with significant risk, but there is also a plethora of distaste from animal rights activists who believe these wild cats should be allowed to live in the wild and not in confinement. There are different points of view, and everyone always has an opinion. This time, it did feel somewhat led by arrogance when a Pakistani man was videoed sitting on the back of a tiger, riding it as if it were a horse.

Nouman Hassan's Facebook profile says he studied for a Master's in Mass Communication at the University of Management and Technology in Lahore, Pakistan. He has a following of 2.6-million people on Instagram and over 10-million subscribers on YouTube. His videos gained popularity because they show him walking with what seems to be a pet tiger; he also has several other wild cats, which can be seen in some of his videos. He posts content about his wild cats and even shared a video from a year back about taking his lion cubs to his car showroom. It seems he sells elite vehicles in Pakistan. Watch the video from Instagram below.

Many social media users criticised Hassan for his actions. It's one thing to play with tigers and share your love for them, but this felt like he took it too far. His actions were less than desirable and some people called him out on social media. One person said: "What is all this? Show of money and so-called power? Shame on you. The circus with wild animals has been banned the world over, and you are keeping them after torturing them and then riding them. Go in the wild and show us how you sit on a tiger. Then, we will believe that you are powerful. This is cruel and cowardly behaviour."

Image Courtesy of Instagram