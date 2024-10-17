A popular magician shocks us with his snake illusion

This was a classic case of pulling a rabbit out of a hat except it involved a scarf and a snake...

We are always amazed by magicians' ability to confidently display their talents entertainingly and mysteriously. Perfecting their craft must take years of training and dedication.

One such magician/illusionist from France, Sossam, gained traction in his pursuit of success by using social media to spread his talent.

He recently reached one-million followers on Instagram and showed where it all started and how it has always been his dream to "brings smiles to people's faces through the use of magic and surprise".