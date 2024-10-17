 A popular magician shocks us with his snake illusion
Updated | By East Coast Radio

The mastery behind illusion and magic can be mind-boggling yet so addictive. 

A magician pulls a snake out of a scarf
A magician pulls a snake out of a scarf/Instagram Screenshot/SossamOfficiel

This was a classic case of pulling a rabbit out of a hat except it involved a scarf and a snake...

We are always amazed by magicians' ability to confidently display their talents entertainingly and mysteriously. Perfecting their craft must take years of training and dedication. 

One such magician/illusionist from France, Sossam, gained traction in his pursuit of success by using social media to spread his talent.

He recently reached one-million followers on Instagram and showed where it all started and how it has always been his dream to "brings smiles to people's faces through the use of magic and surprise".

The art of illusion in magic captures people with its ability to leave everyone with a big question mark after a magic trick is performed.

This illusionist managed to leave us all confused after he did the unthinkable and turned a scarf into a snake. It's part of the human mind to want to question everything and find out how he did it, but we think that half the fun is in not knowing. 

In the video, Sossam swirls a lady's scarf in the air to show us that nothing is inside. Then, he rolls it up to form a cylindrical shape and carefully lays it on the table at a restaurant. He lays it out like a snake and shakes some salt over it. 

What happens next is mind-boggling. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Instagram

