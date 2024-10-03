This could be you when you WIN with Every Caller Wins!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Be honest, you also get butterflies when you know your online delivery is on its way to you...
If you've ever made an online order, you will understand the excitement when you know your order is expected to arrive.
You feel like a kid again; it's your birthday or a memorable holiday, and you eagerly await the delivery guy. Every sound at the door or outside your gate excites you, and you cannot seem to do anything except think about your order.
Soon, you might be able to harness this feeling for free. Usually, you pay for your order, which leaves you excited and proud that you can pay for things you desire. But imagine how thrilling it might be to shop on Takealot with vouchers you have won!
On Wednesday, 9 October 2024, we’re hosting a birthday bash you don’t want to miss. Tune in for a total of 12 hours of action-packed fun, as every caller who gets on air will win their share of R430,000 worth of Takealot vouchers!
A video that we came across online reminded us of that feeling you get when you are about to receive your online shopping order.
Check it out below - courtesy of TikTok.
@cry.baby.ryan Am I the only one who is like this? 😭 #comedy #skit #onlineorder #takealot #southafricancomedy #mzansi #crybabyryan #ryansmith #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Ryan Smith
Remember to tune in next week to stand a chance to win on our 28th birthday.
For more information on the Every Caller Wins competition - read here.
