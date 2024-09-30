Every Caller Wins is Back for Our 28th Birthday, and This Time, You’re in for Even Bigger Presents!

On Wednesday, the 9th of October 2024, we’re hosting a birthday bash you don’t want to miss. Tune in for a full 12 hours of action-packed fun, as every caller who gets on air will win a share of a R430 000 shopping spree in Takealot vouchers!

That’s right—if you make it on air, whether it’s for a competition, interacting with the show, or even just sharing your thoughts, you’ll be walking away with something big.

Here’s How You Can Win:

On Wednesday, the 9th of October 2024, from 6 am to 6 pm, we’re giving you 28 chances to win during our special birthday programming. Whether you’re a regular listener or tuning in for the first time, this is your moment! All you have to do is listen in and keep your phone handy—if you’re lucky enough to get through to the show and get taken to air, you win! It’s that simple. The number to call is 089 0000 327.

The Mechanics:

Tune in to East Coast Radio from 6 am to 6 pm on the 9th of October.

Call this number to stand a chance to win: 089 0000 327.

28 winners will be selected, each getting to choose a present worth a share of R430 000 Takealot shopping spree vouchers!

It’s an entire day of excitement and giveaways, all in honour of our amazing listeners who’ve made the last 28 years unforgettable.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This:

Apart from the obvious—winning some epic Takealot shopping spree vouchers—this birthday is a celebration of you, our loyal community of listeners. We’ve been rocking the airwaves for 28 years, and it’s all thanks to you! From energising your mornings to powering up your afternoons, we’ve cherished every moment of this journey with you, and this birthday celebration is just the beginning of even more exciting things to come.

How to Prepare:

Save the date: Wednesday, 9th October 2024.

Save this number to call 089 0000 327.

Set your reminders for 6 am sharp and keep listening throughout the day for your chance to call in.

Familiarise yourself with the number you need to dial so you can call.

Celebrate with us, win with us, and make our 28th birthday the best one yet! Tune in to East Coast Radio on Wednesday, the 9th of October, for your chance to grab those Takealot shopping spree vouchers. Let’s make some unforgettable memories together!



Terms and Conditions Apply

Additional Terms & Conditions: