Top tips for using your Takealot vouchers from Every Caller Wins

We are as excited as you are to celebrate our 28th birthday on 9 October 2024 with 'Every Caller Wins'.

You've heard the mechanics, and we've prepared you with the terms and conditions. Now, it's all about setting you up for success in the aftermath. In other words, we have some tips for using your winning Takealot vouchers.

On the day of Every Caller Wins, 28 listeners will have the chance to win their share of R430,000 Takealot shopping vouchers. That sounds like the best birthday gift we can give you.

1. Make a list

Takealot allows you to add items you are interested into a list. By clicking on the heart next to the 'Add to cart' green rectangle box, you add the item to your wish list.

You can access your wish list on the bottom bar under 'Lists'.

By doing this, you can be ready for the festive season, which is around the corner.

2. Check the specifications

Sometimes, when shopping online, you can take for granted that the item you buy is fully representative of the image you see when you click on the item. But that's not always the case.

It's essential to check the specifications of the item you are buying to know its size. You don't want the item arriving and it's not right for you.