Chinese company lets employees pick out their bonuses
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This Chinese company took a refreshingly unconventional approach to bonuses, turning the event into something more like a game show. It was a fun, high-energy challenge that put employees' counting skills and teamwork to the test.
It’s not every day that a company openly shares the specifics of your bonus. Typically, the amount you'll get is based on a variety of factors, such as the company’s growth, overall performance, and your individual contributions.
However, one Chinese company recently went viral for hosting an unforgettable bonus-giving ceremony.
According to Indian Express, Henan Mine Crane Co Ltd laid out a staggering 60 million yuan (R153 million) in cash on a 70-metre-long table, giving employees just 15 minutes to grab as much as they could count as their bonus.
The video captures a long table piled high with heaps of cash, with employees lined up on either side, eagerly preparing for the task ahead.
Resources revealed that employees were divided into teams of 30, with each team selecting two members to take charge of counting the money collected.
One lucky employee managed to grab 100,000 yuan [over R250,000] as a bonus. The company's president said, “This year, the company sold more than 128,000 cranes, with a net profit of 260 million yuan [about R667 million]. There is no pressure to pay out a year-end bonus of 100 million yuan [R256 million]."
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
