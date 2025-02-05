Chinese company lets employees pick out their bonuses

It’s not every day that a company openly shares the specifics of your bonus. Typically, the amount you'll get is based on a variety of factors, such as the company’s growth, overall performance, and your individual contributions.

However, one Chinese company recently went viral for hosting an unforgettable bonus-giving ceremony.

According to Indian Express, Henan Mine Crane Co Ltd laid out a staggering 60 million yuan (R153 million) in cash on a 70-metre-long table, giving employees just 15 minutes to grab as much as they could count as their bonus.

