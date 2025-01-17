Video of saltwater crocodiles pretending to drown goes viral

Video of saltwater crocodile pretending to drown goes viral
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video that shows a saltwater crocodile allegedly pretending to drown as a way of luring in prey has experts confused.
When you think of crocodiles, an eerie, unsettling feeling often comes to mind. These animals are naturally predatory, and known for their stealth, cunning, and relentless approach to hunting.
However, the idea that a crocodile could use scare tactics – like pretending to drown to lure prey – seems a bit far-fetched.
A video circulating on social media is misleading viewers into believing that crocodiles from Indonesia are capable of such calculated behaviour. The video, which has gained millions of views, claims these crocodiles fake drowning to lure unsuspecting victims into the water.
Spreading misinformation not only fuels misconceptions about crocodiles but also complicates efforts to manage their populations responsibly.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Many online resources have fallen for these incorrect, sensationalist claims, but Ladbible approached experts to set the record straight.
"The crocodile was reportedly filmed in the Barito River in Borneo with its hands waving as it rolled onto its back. It almost looked like it was pretending to be in some kind of trouble," Ladbible reports.
However, experts disagree. Brandon Sideleau, a researcher of human and crocodile conflict at Charles Darwin University, explains that there’s a logical explanation for the croc's feet being above the water.
I think it’s probably got some prey items in its mouth because I’ve seen it on some of the rivers here where saltwater crocodiles will kind of spin around underwater, you’ll see their hands up in the air when they’ve got food in their jaws. That would be my guess. It could even be neurological, but my guess would be prey.
- Brandon Sideleau
Experts have dismissed the idea of crocodiles mimicking a drowning to attract attention as highly unlikely.
"It definitely wouldn’t be trying to lure people in because there’d be no way for it to learn that," explained Brandon Sideleau.
Sideleau added that the rise in attacks might simply be due to more swimmers entering crocodile habitats, increasing the likelihood of encounters.
Zoologist and researcher Professor Graham Webb echoed this sentiment in an interview with Yahoo, calling the rumour of "pretending crocs" nothing more than "complete creative journalism with no factual basis".
He suggested that the crocodile’s unusual behaviour might be explained by something as simple as its tail being caught, preventing it from swimming normally.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
