Video of saltwater crocodiles pretending to drown goes viral

When you think of crocodiles, an eerie, unsettling feeling often comes to mind. These animals are naturally predatory, and known for their stealth, cunning, and relentless approach to hunting.

However, the idea that a crocodile could use scare tactics – like pretending to drown to lure prey – seems a bit far-fetched.

A video circulating on social media is misleading viewers into believing that crocodiles from Indonesia are capable of such calculated behaviour. The video, which has gained millions of views, claims these crocodiles fake drowning to lure unsuspecting victims into the water.

Spreading misinformation not only fuels misconceptions about crocodiles but also complicates efforts to manage their populations responsibly.

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.

