How does your company track your job performance?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
How does your company make sure you're doing what you're supposed to do?
In June 2024, Business Tech reported that South African employees are among the happiest in the world.
According to Gallup’s latest 'State of the Global Workplace', which happens to be the world's largest ongoing study of employees, South Africans show "higher levels of engagement and enthusiasm in their work compared to their global counterparts".
Clearly, most South African employers are doing something right. But does it go both ways?
This topic sparked discussion, and as always, KZN'ers came through, sharing the performance management tools they use at work. With the evolving landscape of productivity, workload, and deliverables, more companies are adopting systems to track and evaluate employee performance.
These tools generally fall into two categories: systems that monitor job progress and completion, and tools designed to improve job satisfaction and overall fulfilment.
It was encouraging to see that many South African employers are investing in their employees. People mentioned using management tools such as Monday.com and SAP Workforce management, which "comprises all the activities and processes needed to manage and maintain a productive workforce – from budgeting, scheduling, and forecasting to tracking employee time and complying with regulations".
With the rapid changes in the workplace over the past few years, these tools help employers stay on top of productivity while also providing employees with structure, clear timelines, and the ability to collaborate efficiently as a team.
We bet this doesn't sit well with old-school folks like Mr Jones, who's been with the company since day one. But change is inevitable, and with it comes growth. It may not always feel that way, but if you’re not growing, you’re getting left behind.
Here's what Danny Guselli had to say about work ethics and performance.
I know it sounds strange, but I love working hard. I thrive when I am busy. I'm grateful to be busy. I respect people with a great work ethic. A lot of people have a misconception that presenters work three hours a day. With my show (12-3) it's actually a 9-5. I have a lot of mandates that need to be achieved. I have weekly airchecks and every few months an international radio consultant monitors my work.
- Danny Guselli
Read more: R100m Powerball winner quits his job
In a world that often pushes us to keep moving forward, we’re curious – are you happy with how your company manages your workflow and overall performance?
Share your thoughts by taking the poll below and help us understand your current workplace experience.
Image Courtesy of iStock
