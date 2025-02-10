Checkers Sixty60 drivers give us a lesson in teamwork

It's like the saying goes, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

As we head into another week of work and school, we wanted to share something inspiring about the power of teamwork. The saying "Teamwork makes the dream work" is a timeless truth, and it couldn't be more fitting. Whether at work or school, working together towards a common goal or purpose is what makes progress possible.

The Checkers Sixty60 drivers are a perfect example of this. In a video filmed in Cape Town, we see three Checkers Sixty60 drivers driving closely together.



The person who posted the video explained that the driver in the middle had run out of petrol, and his teammates stepped in to help him safely return to base – their Checkers branch. This video serves as a perfect example of how we all depend on each other in some way. It reminds us that lending a helping hand is the secret ingredient to community upliftment. And, of course, the video was funny, watching them try to steer their own bikes while helping their teammate out. One viewer commented, sharing that he knows these guys. "My colleagues, we work together in Sitari Checkers that's Ibrahim on the left and Timothy on the right, helping Claude."

Watch the video from TikTok below.

Image Courtesy of TikTok