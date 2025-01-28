Call for tourists to stay in vehicles after elephant attack

Watching our beautiful wildlife is a unique experience that not all South Africans get to experience, but it's definitely something everyone should have on their travel bucket list.

Living in such a majestic country, it might be easy to assume we take our wildlife for granted – but that's far from the truth. From an early age, we learn about the incredible creatures that roam our land, and we take great pride in their uniqueness.

One thing that has always stood out to us about elephants is their role as the true rulers of the wild, known for their strength and, at times, their temper.

We've all seen videos of elephants toppling over tour vans and tourist vehicles in the past, a reminder of just how quickly they can react when they feel threatened.