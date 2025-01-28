Call for tourists to stay in vehicles after elephant attack
By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
After a recent attack on a tourist by an elephant at the Kruger National Park’s Malelane Gate, SANParks are urging tourists to remain in their cars.
Watching our beautiful wildlife is a unique experience that not all South Africans get to experience, but it's definitely something everyone should have on their travel bucket list.
Living in such a majestic country, it might be easy to assume we take our wildlife for granted – but that's far from the truth. From an early age, we learn about the incredible creatures that roam our land, and we take great pride in their uniqueness.
One thing that has always stood out to us about elephants is their role as the true rulers of the wild, known for their strength and, at times, their temper.
We've all seen videos of elephants toppling over tour vans and tourist vehicles in the past, a reminder of just how quickly they can react when they feel threatened.
A tragic incident last weekend involving a heroic grandfather and an elephant has prompted the South African National Parks (SANParks) to issue a reminder for tourists to remain inside their vehicles around wild animals.
The man is said to have been attacked by a charging elephant when he got out of his vehicle to protect his grandchildren. The children had exited the car to take photos, unaware of the elephant lurking behind some bushes.
To save them, he positioned himself between the elephant and his grandchildren but ultimately lost his life in the process.
According to IOL, JP Louw, spokesperson for SANParks, said, "Today, a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant. Regrettably, this resulted in a loss of life."
He also requested that the public "respect the family’s privacy by refraining from sharing any images or videos of the tragedy on social media".
Read more: A close call: Elephant herd guided to safety
An investigation is underway and the "SANParks board and management extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, offering support during this difficult time."
