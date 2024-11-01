A close call: Elephant herd guided to safety

A tense situation unfolded in our province when a herd of elephants from the Mawana Game Reserve strayed into a local community. However, thanks to the swift intervention of NGOs, the herd was moved to safety.

Humane Society International - Africa, in collaboration with Wildlife Warriors Africa (WWA) and representatives from the Mawana and Loziba Game Reserves, sprang into action.

With no helicopters immediately available, they deployed drones to carefully guide the herd away from the community and back to safer territory.

This innovative solution ensured the safety of both the elephants and the community. The following day, a helicopter was deployed as an additional precaution to monitor the herd and further guide them towards their home reserve.



“With HSI/Africa’s support, a helicopter has been deployed as an additional precautionary measure to continue monitoring the elephants and further guide them towards their home reserve,” HSI/Africa said in a statement.