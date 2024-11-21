Caught on camera: Elephant escapes and surprises residents

A video capturing the extraordinary moment an elephant wandered into a residential area has gone viral, racking up over 1.9 million views on TikTok. The footage, shared by TikTok user @mazulu.djtrack.ek, shows the enormous animal calmly strolling through the streets before making its way into someone’s yard.

The unexpected visitor reportedly escaped from a nearby national park and caused a stir among residents. In the clip, onlookers can be heard reacting in shock and disbelief as the elephant meanders through the neighbourhood, unfazed by the commotion it caused.



The sight of such a majestic creature outside its natural habitat has sparked a mix of awe and panic among viewers. Comments poured in, with many expressing their amazement at the elephant’s calm demeanour despite the chaos. Others joked about how they would react if an elephant showed up at their doorstep.

It’s not uncommon for wild animals to stray from protected areas in search of food or water. TikTok users have since turned the viral clip into a trending topic, with many marvelling at the beauty and power of the creature.

The incident occurred in Matsulu, Mpumalanga.

Take a look here: