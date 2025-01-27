SA short film 'The Last Ranger' nominated for an Oscar
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South African short film, 'The Last Ranger' has been nominated for an Oscar under the category 'Live Action Short Film'.
The excitement was palpable as Carol Ofori sat down with Anele Mdoda to chat about the Oscar-nominated short film, 'The Last Ranger'. (Watch the trailer from YouTube above.)
This marks South Africa’s second Oscar nomination in two decades.
Anele Mdoda, a celebrated radio personality, TV presenter, producer, businesswoman and author, is one of the film's executive producers alongside Kindred Films. Brimming with passion, she shared the story’s heart and purpose, which shines a spotlight on Africa’s wildlife crisis.
"We're allowing for our rhinos to get poached. One rhino gets poached a day in South Africa; that is ridiculous. We have to do something," said Mdoda.
The film, nominated in the 'Live Action Short Film' category at the 97th Academy Awards, serves as a symbol of hope and determination for those dedicated to saving South Africa’s rhino population.
"Directed by Cindy Lee, the film is inspired by the true story of Thandi, a rhino that miraculously survived a brutal poaching attack at the Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, and the brave woman who took on the fight to protect these iconic animals against all odds."
The film serves as a powerful ambassador for rhinos, symbolising the ongoing fight to protect their species. It stands as a true testament to the men and women who unite to protect these majestic animals from poachers.
The 97th Academy Awards takes place in March 2025, and as a nation, we eagerly anticipate celebrating this extraordinary story together.
It's up to all of us to advocate for our wildlife and fight against the poaching community. During the interview, Mdoda revealed plans to screen the film in KZN, with details to follow.
The more we educate ourselves about rhino conservation, the better equipped we are to spread this message to the world.
Listen to the full interview below.
Have a look at the reaction video when the team behind 'The Last Ranger' found out about their Oscar nomination – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
