SA short film 'The Last Ranger' nominated for an Oscar

The excitement was palpable as Carol Ofori sat down with Anele Mdoda to chat about the Oscar-nominated short film, 'The Last Ranger'. (Watch the trailer from YouTube above.)

This marks South Africa’s second Oscar nomination in two decades.

Anele Mdoda, a celebrated radio personality, TV presenter, producer, businesswoman and author, is one of the film's executive producers alongside Kindred Films. Brimming with passion, she shared the story’s heart and purpose, which shines a spotlight on Africa’s wildlife crisis.

"We're allowing for our rhinos to get poached. One rhino gets poached a day in South Africa; that is ridiculous. We have to do something," said Mdoda.

The film, nominated in the 'Live Action Short Film' category at the 97th Academy Awards, serves as a symbol of hope and determination for those dedicated to saving South Africa’s rhino population.

"Directed by Cindy Lee, the film is inspired by the true story of Thandi, a rhino that miraculously survived a brutal poaching attack at the Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, and the brave woman who took on the fight to protect these iconic animals against all odds."