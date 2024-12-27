Bizarre Indonesian Christmas tradition for naughty kids

For many people around the world, Christmas comes with a host of traditions. Some are lighthearted and wholesome, while others provide cause for discussion.

Most recently, an Indonesian Christmas tradition that is said to have stemmed from Dutch Colonial rule has left many people shocked on the internet.

The video shows a young boy being kidnapped by three men while Sinterklas (Santa Claus) stands in the background, looking over everything.

"In Indonesia, particularly in areas influenced by Dutch culture, Christmas celebrations include figures like Sinterklas (Santa Claus) and Zwarte Piet (Black Piet). Zwarte Piet is traditionally portrayed as Santa’s helper who, according to folklore, would take bad chillun away in his sack." (Beach Grit)