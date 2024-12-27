 Bizarre Indonesian Christmas tradition for naughty kids
Bizarre Indonesian Christmas tradition for naughty kids

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This is a bit extreme, but it might motivate your kids to stay on the nice list throughout the year...

Two men pull a child away from his mother and try to put him inside a sack
Two men pull a child away from his mother and try to put him inside a sack/Instagram Screenshot/balimetaversequest

For many people around the world, Christmas comes with a host of traditions. Some are lighthearted and wholesome, while others provide cause for discussion. 

Most recently, an Indonesian Christmas tradition that is said to have stemmed from Dutch Colonial rule has left many people shocked on the internet. 

The video shows a young boy being kidnapped by three men while Sinterklas (Santa Claus) stands in the background, looking over everything. 

"In Indonesia, particularly in areas influenced by Dutch culture, Christmas celebrations include figures like Sinterklas (Santa Claus) and Zwarte Piet (Black Piet). Zwarte Piet is traditionally portrayed as Santa’s helper who, according to folklore, would take bad chillun away in his sack." (Beach Grit)

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

Please note that the video below might be disturbing to sensitive viewers. 

It was a relief to hear that the kids were not taken away for real, but this tradition forces kids to be well-behaved. We think that this tradition is harsh. However, many people shared their mixed views on social media. 

Some said that this sort of thing is warranted and should be practised in more homes worldwide, while others felt this was unorthodox and was traumatising for children. Some people who grew up in Indonesia shared that they experienced this as kids. 

Check out some of the comments below: 

  • "Educate your children right; they don't need to be traumatised. This is a no go. Feel so sorry for this kid."
  • "BRO I USED TO GET THAT TREATMENT EVERY YEAR."
  • "In America you got The Grinch, In Indonesia we got this, in my town we call it “senterpit” (men covered in black) they come to your house. When kids behave bad, the parents will do this or will scare them that senterpit is coming. I was trying to be good every year ya’all. It was brutal."
  • "We need to normalize this everywhere."

Image Courtesy of Instagram

