Three Choice Assorted stories from South Africans

Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits have long reigned as the Christmas biscuits for many South Africans. It became the chosen one with its array of choices because it gave people a little bit of everything.

However, the favourite caught some slack from fans this year when they saw the price fluctuate and reach ghastly levels in November.

Some South Africans voiced their concerns over the change in the selection of biscuits included in the box. It was a big debacle, and even as we dust the crumbs away from our Christmas celebrations, Choice Assorted still has many people talking.

First, a talented nail technician created her version of festive nails. She used the Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits as her inspiration; we must say she 'nailed it'.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.