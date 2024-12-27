Three Choice Assorted stories from South Africans
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
In the spirit of the festive season, we found three different stories about the popular South African Christmas biscuit selection, Choice Assorted.
Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits have long reigned as the Christmas biscuits for many South Africans. It became the chosen one with its array of choices because it gave people a little bit of everything.
However, the favourite caught some slack from fans this year when they saw the price fluctuate and reach ghastly levels in November.
Some South Africans voiced their concerns over the change in the selection of biscuits included in the box. It was a big debacle, and even as we dust the crumbs away from our Christmas celebrations, Choice Assorted still has many people talking.
First, a talented nail technician created her version of festive nails. She used the Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits as her inspiration; we must say she 'nailed it'.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@ubuhlecreationz I had to 🫣❤️#bakersbiscuits #SAMA28 #december #sa #biscuits #choiceassorted @Bakers Biscuits South Africa ♬ original sound - Tido❤️
The second story online wasn't as positive but it was funny. What's Christmas without a good story about what you thought you were buying versus what you got?
A woman shared how her mother thought she was getting the large Choice Assorted box online for the price of R41.99, but was sadly disappointed when the box arrived and was the 200g box.
Let's be fair here, though; you have to check the description of the product before clicking order...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@its_rihanna_ryan ♬ original sound - ikaaaaa
The third video was a classic representation of what most die-hard fans feel when buying their 2kg Bakers Choice Assorted, they feel protective.
It's like when you are a kid and you just want to savour your favourite snack for as long as you possibly can. A woman made us laugh out loud as she shared a video of herself holding onto her 2kg Bakers Choice Assorted box by tying it to her back as a mother would her child.
All in all, we think that even after all the back and forth about South Africa's favourite Christmas biscuits, Bakers Choice Assorted still remains on top for many families.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@hlehle_kamabaso I said Christmas day🤙🏻👊🏼👍🏼😌#fypシ゚viral #choiceassorted #festiveseason #homesweethome ♬ original sound - nxtify0five
Image Courtesy of TikTok
