Beard brothers, will you try these beard baubles this Xmas?

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Many things make us feel Christmas cheer, from the twinkling street lights and Christmas decorations at the malls to the festive music and good food.
Over the years, Christmas decorations have expanded to include themed accessories like props, hats, and apparel — all suited to bringing out the jolly spirit of the holidays.
Recently, marketers have become even more creative with their ideas, introducing special products for bearded men who admire the classic Santa Claus beard.
A video shared on Instagram recently revealed the most unexpected accessory for bearded men this Christmas.
The video shows a woman discovering Christmas baubles designed specifically for beards. These baubles look just like the ones you would add to your tree, but instead of little strings to hang them with, they appear to have a stiff tie that secures them onto the beard.
What better way to personalise your holiday look than by decorating your beard like a Christmas tree? After all, your beard is just as worthy of festive flair!
Have a look at them below – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
