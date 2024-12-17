 Balenciaga's 'Zero' shoe is minimalism on another level
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu/ Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A shoe that is "bringing you closer to barefoot freedom".

Three pairs of Balenciaga The Zero shoes
Three pairs of Balenciaga The Zero shoes/Facebook/clark.wahlberg

Balenciaga, the fashion house known for its controversial designs, has again sparked conversation with a new release set for its Fall 2025 collection. 

This time, it's not a bangle that looks like packing tape or a handbag inspired by a packet of chips – it's a shoe. 

The 'Zero' shoe has divided social media users – not for its groundbreaking style but for its outlandish looks. However, we must admit that this is a subjective approach to most Balenciaga designs led by Creative Director Demna Gvasalia.

As with anything in fashion – and life – it comes down to perspective and personal style.

Read more: Was Balenciaga's 53rd Couture by Demna a joke?

“The Zero: An ultralight 3D-moulded sole that redefines minimalism – bringing you closer to barefoot freedom,” explained Demna Gvasalia.

The Zero isn’t just designed to make it look like you’re barely wearing shoes; it’s also crafted to give you a sensation of being closer to the ground. Perfect for those who love the feeling of walking barefoot without actually going barefoot.

Have a look at this video, which shows Zero's different perspectives – courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Balenciaga’s R82,000 tape bracelet sparks controversy

Check out what online users are saying:

  • "Finally something for barefoot lifestyles."
  • "Mind-blowing."
  • "I adore the nude tones."
  • "What is this? this is s#*t. I don't understand people who buy products from this brand."

