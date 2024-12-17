Balenciaga's 'Zero' shoe is minimalism on another level
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu/ Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A shoe that is "bringing you closer to barefoot freedom".
A shoe that is "bringing you closer to barefoot freedom".
Balenciaga, the fashion house known for its controversial designs, has again sparked conversation with a new release set for its Fall 2025 collection.
This time, it's not a bangle that looks like packing tape or a handbag inspired by a packet of chips – it's a shoe.
The 'Zero' shoe has divided social media users – not for its groundbreaking style but for its outlandish looks. However, we must admit that this is a subjective approach to most Balenciaga designs led by Creative Director Demna Gvasalia.
As with anything in fashion – and life – it comes down to perspective and personal style.
“The Zero: An ultralight 3D-moulded sole that redefines minimalism – bringing you closer to barefoot freedom,” explained Demna Gvasalia.
The Zero isn’t just designed to make it look like you’re barely wearing shoes; it’s also crafted to give you a sensation of being closer to the ground. Perfect for those who love the feeling of walking barefoot without actually going barefoot.
Have a look at this video, which shows Zero's different perspectives – courtesy of Instagram.
Check out what online users are saying:
- "Finally something for barefoot lifestyles."
- "Mind-blowing."
- "I adore the nude tones."
- "What is this? this is s#*t. I don't understand people who buy products from this brand."
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Balenciaga's 'Zero' shoe is minimalism on another level
A shoe that is "bringing you closer to barefoot freedom".Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli 10 hours ago