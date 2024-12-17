Balenciaga's 'Zero' shoe is minimalism on another level

Balenciaga, the fashion house known for its controversial designs, has again sparked conversation with a new release set for its Fall 2025 collection.

This time, it's not a bangle that looks like packing tape or a handbag inspired by a packet of chips – it's a shoe.

The 'Zero' shoe has divided social media users – not for its groundbreaking style but for its outlandish looks. However, we must admit that this is a subjective approach to most Balenciaga designs led by Creative Director Demna Gvasalia.



As with anything in fashion – and life – it comes down to perspective and personal style.

