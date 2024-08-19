Worker sits cross-legged with bare feet on food counter
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
This is nothing like 'The Barefoot Contessa'...
When we order our fast food favourites, there is not a person (that we know of) who would willingly elect to have their food prepared in an unclean environment.
Of course, that saying is, "What you don't know won't hurt you." Well, that is entirely subjective, considering sometimes what you don't know may harm you the most.
A viral video left many people irate over a Subway food outlet in Chicago, USA.
The video shows an employee sitting cross-legged on the food prep counter with his unclean feet. People were unhappy with the unhygienic circumstances, and in one video, a customer shared her disgust.
It seemed the other workers at the Subway outlet were unfazed by his actions, which was even more concerning. People began questioning things like whether they should be more concerned about what was happening behind closed doors because the staff were so blatant with not following health and safety standards at the store front.
Watch the controversial video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@viraltvnetwork Subway man viral after making sandwiches with his feet on counter update #subway 📷 @Jackie #restaurant #funny #chicago #food #sandwich #customer #employee #foryou ♬ A mysterious scene of the near future like Blade Runner(994826) - The Structures
Earlier this year, a fast-food outlet was shut down in Durban Central for not having the proper pest control certification, no record of food handling training, and using a storeroom for accommodation.
